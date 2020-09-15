Adam and Eve

Adam & Eve G-gasm Delight G-spot Vibe

Contoured Vibrator Design Hits The Spot! Smooth curves and a large tip provide superior G Spot orgasms. This G-Spot vibrator is a classic design and easy to use. • Vibrator measures 7" long and 1.5" wide • Enlarged tip for G-Spot stimulation • Made of durable plastic • Twist base dial for multiple speeds • Waterproof vibrator • Requires 2 AA batteries, sold separately This user-friendly vibrator has a slim, 7" long shaft with a bulb-shaped 1 1/2" wide head and is a must-have for anyone's sex toy collection. The enlarged head contains a powerful egg vibrator for focused G-Spot, clit, or prostate stimulation. The twist base dials up soft to intense vibrations to pleasure your clit and deliver toe-curling G-Spot orgasms when inserted! The Adam & Eve G-Gasm vibrator is also water resistant for shower time fun. And because it's waterproof, clean up is super easy. Simply wash with a mild soap or sex toy cleaner and warm water. For even easier clean up you can use a condom. This Adam & Eve G-Spot vibrator is powered by 2 AA batteries (sold separately).