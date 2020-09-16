Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve Forbidden Anal Lubricant

£8.04

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Thicker Formula for Longer-Lasting Anal Fun! Adam & Eve Quality On The Label –– In The Bottle! You can bet your butt on Adam & Eve's finest anal lube! It's specially designed for silky-smooth backdoor sex! Odorless water-based formula is safe with condoms and your favorite sex toys. A little goes a long way! We've created Adam & Eve's Forbidden Anal Lubricant based on experience –– over 40 years of customer satisfaction. • Adam & Eve Forbidden Anal Lubricant • Formulated for amazing sensual encounters • Makes it slick and comfy where you need it most • Protects sensitive anal region • Created for Adam & Eve customers • Water based • Long lasting • Never sticky or tacky • Easy clean up • Safe for all sex toys • Latex condom compatible • Available only from Adam & Eve When you’re ready for anal sex or anal toy play, you'll need a lube that can keep up with you and won’t leave you coming up dry. Adam & Eve Forbidden Anal Lubricant does all that and more! A special, thick, time-tested formula provides the enhanced endurance you need for truly satisfying backdoor sensations. It lasts longer than other lubes, so you don't have to worry about stopping in mid-fun to apply more lube. Butt plugs, strap-on sex, or toys made from glass, rubber, metal and plastic all feel better and insert more easily with some Adam & Eve Forbidden Anal Lubricant on hand. After the anal party's over, clean your sex toys before putting them away with Adam & Eve 4-In-1 Pure & Clean Toy Cleaner. Its anti-bacterial formula deodorizes, disinfects, sanitizes any sex toy safely, with ease. Get more out of your adult sex toy investment with this alcohol free, non greasy cleaner! Adam & Eve recommends its Forbidden Anal Lubricant to men, women and couples who seek comfort while being sexually adventurous at the same time. Ingredients: Glycerin, Water (Aqua), Cellulose Gum, Methylparaben, Propylparaben.