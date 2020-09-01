Adam and Eve

Adam & Eve Flexi Kegel Wand

$39.95

This Wand Makes It Easier Than Ever To Do Kegels! Combine the stimulation of Ben Wa balls with the power of a vibrating wand for the ultimate erotic workout! Just lube, insert, work your kegels –– then switch on 7 different speeds and functions in each vibrating ball! 8 1/2" of ultra-flexible silicone lets you play in any position, or place the tip against clitoris for more orgasmic thrills! Based on customer input, Adam & Eve is proud to present the first easy to use Kegel massager with 7 speeds. • Adam & Eve Flexi Kegel Wand • Ben Wa balls shaped shaft • Each 1" wide ball vibrates separately • 7 unique vibration speeds and functions • Flexible shaft • Made from silicone • Fun for solo or couple's play • Waterproof • Uses 2 AAA batteries (sold separately) Traditional Ben Wa balls use your body's motion while walking to get the balls to stimulate and exercise your kegel muscles. Your Adam & Eve Flexi Kegel Wand uses 2 individual vibrating balls in the shaft to kick it up more than a notch –– it's a whole new game! Alternate between working your kegels with stimulating your clitoris. Add some water based sex lube to make the silicone surface super slippery. Add the Adam & Eve Flexi Kegel Wand to your lovemaking –– your partner will love exploring your body with it, getting you both hot, bothered and warmed up for what's next!