Adam and Eve

Adam & Eve Brand Eve’s Rotating Rabbit Flicker Dual Stim – Pink

$158.99 $88.98

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Go over the edge into ecstasy with this rabbit's dizzying combination of rotation, thrusting and clit-tastic vibration! Crafted from creamy-smooth silicone, the tip of its shaft delivers half an inch of thrust while it also rotates for the deepest pleasure. Choose from 3 speeds of thrust + rotation. Rotating beads under the shaft's head add to the stimulating inner massage.