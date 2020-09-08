Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve Big Fat Cock Ring

$12.95 $10.95



Try This Thick 'n' Cushy Penis Ring For Bigger, Better & Harder Boners! Made With Plush Silicone For Extra Comfort, Durability –– And Easy Care! Just slip one on, place it at the base of your shaft, then get ready to enjoy bigger, harder, longer-lasting erections. You've never worn a more comfortable and effective ring! Large penis ring 1-inch inner diameter, 2.31 inches wide, .66 inch thick Made from easy-to-wear stretchy silicone Latex free, waterproof How do penis rings work? Just like pinching a garden hose to hold the water back for a good blast, a penis ring presses down on the base of the erection to slow and trap circulation. The resulting pressure means extra hardness, additional endurance and performing at your best. Many men also report a bigger happy ending to finish your performance with a flourish! Your Adam & Eve Big Fat C Ring is thicker, softer and more luxurious than most rings. It's more than a half-inch thick and over 2 inches wide with a 1-inch wide inner diameter. You can expect all the benefits of a penis ring...plus extra comfort, so you can concentrate on other things. This ring is made from high quality, super-stretchy silicone. It's the same body-safe material used in many every-day household items. Developed from suggestions we've received from Adam & Eve customers over the years, the Big Man is recommended for guys and couples looking for an easy to use performance & pleasure boost.