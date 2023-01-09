Mackage

Jeni Hooded Down Parka

$1090.00

Buy Now Review It

Fixed hood with storm, double-snap closures and leather drawcords at front Hidden front zip closure with snap-closure storm placket Zip hip pockets Adjustable Velcro® closure belt at waist Long sleeves Logo patch at back hood and sleeve Lined Mackage is committed to sustainability and actively challenges themselves to create products that are better for people and the planet. Features ethically sourced down independently certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) Imported Web ID: 4058204