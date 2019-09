Adalaide Organza Dress

$279.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Wrap dress from Baum Und Pferdgarten. Crisp sheer fabric with allover dainty floral print. V neckline. Short balloon sleeves. Wrap front with side tie closure. Full skirt with on-seam side pockets gathers at waist. Detachable V-neck slip lining with adjustable straps. Mid-calf length. • Organza • 100% polyester • Dry clean • Made in China