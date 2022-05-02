United States
Acure
Seriously Soothing Blue Tansy Night Oil
$13.00
At Credo
Seriously Soothing Blue Tansy Night Oil This Product Is: a concentrated nighttime facial oil Good For: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Acure Seriously Soothing Blue Tansy Night Oil is formulated with antioxidant rich blue tansy and a concentrated blend of nourishing botanicals to soothe and refresh dehydrated skin. This natural nighttime oil can be used over your night cream for those seeking deep hydration and balance.