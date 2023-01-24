Miz Casa & Co

Acupressure Mat Set

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hard to Find

Free gift wrap International shipping Description: Feeling tense, stress, agile? Then shop the ACUPRESSURE MAT SET IN BLACK. This natural holistic set includes both mat and pillow that are designed to release tension and pain through pressure points. You will find when first laying down that you may want to resist as it feels quite sharp. After this the body begins to circulate blood and a warm sensation forms. A gentle tingling begins as the body is relieving pain. The body releases endorphins which in turn creates a calming feeling. With use pain has subsided and muscles are relaxed. - Measurements: Mat 65cm (L) 41cm (W), Pillow 38cm (L) 14cm (W) - Mat and pillow included in a branded Core Trainer bag - Black colour BENEFITS: - Reduces tension and pain - Promotes circulation - Pillow can be used for neck shoulders claves and quads muscles CLEAN: - Hand wash only By Core Trainer Australia