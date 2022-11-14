Gaiam

Acupressure Mat & Pillow

$64.95

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

This acupressure mat and pillow will help you access the restorative benefits of this therapy in the comfort of your own home. Hundreds of pressure point nodes increase circulation and blood flow, helping to improve relaxation, ease stress and reduce tension throughout the body. By applying pressure on the mat and pillow, a series of small points work to simulate acupressure style therapy - when pressure points in the body are stimulated, blood flows to that area to promote pain relief, healing and relaxation. Start by applying light pressure on the mat against a chair or couch for 10-15 minutes, while intermediate and advanced users should apply direct pressure by laying on the mat and pillow for 15-20 minutes a day. Complete instructions are included. So what are you waiting for? Relaxation is just 20 minutes away! Helps to ease stress & tension Promotes circulation & blood flow Pressure points stimulate blood flow to aid pain relief, healing and relaxation Helps to relax the mind and body in 20 minutes Access acupressure-based healing & well-being at home Includes acupressure mat, pillow and storage bag Complete instructions and guidance included Product code 785939050