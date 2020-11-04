Wthn

Acupressure Ear Seeds

$45.00

At Standard Dose

Empower your daily health with this ear seed kit. The ear contains hundreds of acupressure points that represent a microsystem of your whole body according to Traditional Chinese Medicine. Ear seeds are an easy, needle-free way to activate your acupressure points and relieve stress, encourage hormone balance, and boost the immune system. This kit includes: 20 gold ear seeds*, 20 Swarovski crystal ear seeds*, gold WTHN tweezers, and a “how to” map of 10 points to apply the seeds. *Seeds are on 24k gold plated pellets on a stainless steel base.