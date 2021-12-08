Vintner's Daughter

Active Treatment Essence™

What it is: A deeply hydrating formula that delivers radiance and renewal to all skin. Who it's for: Suitable for all skin types, including blemish-prone, sensitive, dehydrate, dull and/or mature skin. What it does: At the heart of this essential hydration step is Vintner's Daughter's proprietary Phyto Radiance Infusion™, a 21-day process which begins with nutrient-rich, whole plants and, over the course of three weeks, gently infuses their powerful nourishment into an aqueous base. Amplifying the infusion is Phyto Ferment™, a two-week fermentation process that produces beneficial probiotics and increases nutrient absorption. The complex formula deeply hydrates, brightens, illuminates, renews and revitalizes the complexion, restoring balance and evening tone and texture to noticeably improve the overall appearance of skin. With over 70 water soluble nutrients and plant actives, including stabilized vitamin C, a full suite of B vitamins, micro and mini hyaluronic acid, probiotics, micro-exfoliators, plant stem cells, microalgae and superfoods like astragalus and moringa, Active Treatment Essence offers multifaceted performance and supports the efficacy of subsequent products. How to use: Apply to dry skin after cleansing. Dispense one-third of a dropper into the palm of your hand. Briefly join your palms to saturate both hands, then quickly apply to skin using the Pat/Press Method™ by patting and pressing the essence into your face for 5–10 seconds. To amplify results and seal in hydration, follow with your serum while the skin is still damp. It's suitable for use both morning and evening.