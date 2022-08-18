iS Clinical

Active Peel System

$165.00

At Lush Skin Clinic

The iS Clinical Active Peel System is a two-step peel pad system is designed to provide powerful facial rejuvenation right at your fingertips. Active Peel System is an at home care product that gently exfoliates the skin, restores, and rejuvenates. This addition to the iS Clinical line provides unique benefits alone and may also be incorporated, with the advice of our skin therapists to support in clinic treatments. The clinically advanced, botanically based Active Peel System is a powerful, yet gentle two-step treatment designed to resurface the skin while also providing hydration, rejuvenation, and antioxidant protection. This complete skin treatment acts fast and produces a cool tingling sensation upon application, letting you know it’s working. These peel pads have many wonderful benefits. They will help to improve the appearance of skin tone and texture, resulting in a smooth, hydrated, and more youthful-looking complexion. How does the iS Clinical Active Peel work? Step 1: Step one is designed to provide controlled exfoliation, featuring a proprietary combination of powerful yet gentle botanical acids combined with soothing, nurturing botanical extracts. After cleansing, apply Step one over your entire face and neck. Leave on for three minutes and do not rinse. Remember, you may feel a cool tingling sensation after you apply. This is normal. Step 2: Step two provides hydration and rejuvenation, featuring our proprietary botanical Extremozyme® technology and Copper Tripeptide-1 combined with soothing active botanicals. Apply Step two over the same area of your face and neck and leave on.