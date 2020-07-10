Blue Lizard

Active Mineral-based Spf 30+ Uva/uvb Protection, 8.75 Oz

We love the reef - to help protect delicate coral reefs, our active sunscreen contains no oxybenzone or Octinoxate Always mineral-based - combining mineral and chemical UV protectors for water-resistant performance you can trust Dermatologist-recommended broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30+ - Mineral active zinc oxide provides true broad spectrum protection Paraben-free & fragrance-free - Contains no fragrances or parabens, making it ideal for sensitive skin Water resistant and sweat resistant - up to 80 minutes water resistance, so you stay protected longer Designed for the adventurous outdoor lifestyle, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen's water and sweat-resistant active sunscreen provides true broad spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection. The SPF 30+ formula protects you from 97% of the sun's burning rays. We love the Reef! No matter where your next adventure takes you, active's new formula contains no oxybenzone, Octinoxate, parabens or fragrances so you can love your skin and the planet. Active is ready to tag along on any outing. Slip the travel size tube into a backpack, pocket or purse, and with our Smart cap technology, you'll always know when harmful UV rays are present. Watch the cap turn Blue in sunlight as a reminder to stay sun safe wherever you are. Blue Lizard Australian sunscreen has been trusted by dermatologists for over 20 years.