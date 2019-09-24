Secret

Active Fresh Invisible Spray Antiperspirant And Deodorant

The Secret Active collection is designed for women on the move. Secret Active provides superior protection in the moments when it matters most: with the heat is on. Body sprays can leave you smelling nice, but Secret Invisible Sprays give you 48 hours of freshness while protecting against odor and sweat. Secret Invisible Spray Antiperspirant and Deodorant goes on invisible and dry to reduce white marks. Fresh scent is invigorating with an energetic amber fragrance. Elevate your performance with Secret Active Fresh Invisible Spray.