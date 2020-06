e.l.f.

Active Face Powder

$10.00 $5.00

Buy Now Review It

At e.l.f

Banish shine with this portable, sheer, oil-absorbing powder! This finely-milled, performance powder moves with your skin, is sweat resistant, and won't clog your pores-perfect for touch ups pre- or post-workout. This powder is sheer with a barely-there tint, suitable for a wide range of skin tones. #58044