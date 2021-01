Good American

Active Essential Ribbed Legging

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Good American

Hustle harder in the Active Essential Ribbed Legging. This textured woven legging gives you the perfect amount of shaping and comfort. Pair it with the Seamless Ribbed Bra for the full athluxury look. Body-hugging medium compression fit Ribbed textured seamless construction Wide waistband for high support ⅞ length Black color