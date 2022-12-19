Vintner's Daughter

Active Botanical Serum

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Active Botanical Serum™ is a luxurious face oil, formulated with 22 of the world’s most nutrient-rich botanicals for nourishing and restorative moisture. At the heart of this transformative serum is Vintner’s Daughter®’s proprietary Phyto Radiance Infusion™, a 21-day process which begins with whole plants and, over the course of three weeks, gently infuses their powerful nutrients into the formula. Added to this infusion is a strategic group of botanical and essential oils to amplify performance and effectively address a broad range of skin concerns. This potent concentration delivers 60+ restorative nutrients including restorative phytoceramides and phytonutrients, balancing minerals, brightening vitamins, free-radical fighting antioxidants, moisturizing fatty acids and nourishing omegas 3,6,7 and 9 to revitalize, soothe, and support a healthy radiance. Harper’s Bazaar’s “Best Face Oil” Beauty Award Suitable for all skin including blemish-prone, dry, dull and/or mature skin Suitable for daily AM/PM use 100% natural ingredients, formulated without added sulphates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, PEGs, or SLSs Benefits Include: Moisturizes and nourishes with abundant fatty acids and omegas 3,6,7 and 9, replenishing lipids to support the skin barrier and dry, dull complexions. Soothes and calms with alfalfa, calendula, grape seed and dandelion, helping to alleviate the effects of stress on skin from environmental factors, flare-ups and/or general irritation. Revitalizes and brightens using ingredients like nettle, lavender, carrot seed and lemon to support healthy cellular renewal. Balances and tones the complexion to bring added clarity and address the imbalance that can manifest as common concerns like blemishes and dehydration. Supports skin’s natural defenses with protectors like rose, frankincense, tamanu and turmeric to combat free-radical damage.