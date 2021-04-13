Vintner's Daughter

Active Botanical Serum

COMPLIMENTARY Vintner's Daughter Active Treatment Essence™ Sample! One per customer with any purchase of Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum. While supplies last. You will receive a confirmation email. Active Botanical Serum™ is a luxurious face oil, formulated with 22 of the world's most nutrient-rich botanicals for nourishing and restorative moisture. At the heart of this transformative serum is Vintner's Daughter®'s proprietary Phyto Radiance Infusion™, a 21-day process that begins with whole plants and, over the course of three weeks, gently infuses their powerful nutrients into the formula. Added to this infusion is a strategic group of botanical and essential oils to amplify performance and effectively address a broad range of skin concerns. This potent concentration delivers 60+ restorative nutrients including restorative phytoceramides and phytonutrients, balancing minerals, brightening vitamins, free-radical fighting antioxidants, moisturizing fatty acids and nourishing omegas 3,6,7 and 9 to revitalize, soothe and support a healthy radiance. - Harper's Bazaar's "Best Face Oil" Beauty Award - Suitable for all skin including blemish-prone, dry, dull and/or mature skin - Suitable for daily AM/PM use - 100% natural ingredients, formulated without added sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, PEGs, or SLSs BENEFITS INCLUDE: - Moisturizes and nourishes with abundant fatty acids and omegas 3,6,7 and 9, replenishing lipids to support the skin barrier and dry, dull complexions. - Soothes and calms with alfalfa, calendula, grape seed and dandelion, helping to alleviate the effects of stress on the skin from environmental factors, flare-ups and/or general irritation. - Revitalizes and brightens using ingredients like nettle, lavender, carrot seed and lemon to support healthy cellular renewal. - Balances and tones the complexion to bring added clarity and address the imbalance that can manifest as common concerns like blemishes and dehydration. - Supports skin's natural defenses with protectors like rose, frankincense, tamanu and turmeric to combat free-radical damage.