Vintner's Daughter

Active Botanical Serum

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A luxurious face oil formulated with 22 of the world's most nutrient-rich botancials for nourishing and restorative moisture. Who it's for: Suitable for all skin types, including blemish-prone, dry, dull and/or mature skin. What it does: At the heart of this transformative serum is Vintner's Daughter's proprietary Phyto Radiance Infusion™, a 21-day process which begins with whole plants and, over the course of three weeks, gently infuses their powerful nutrients into the formula. Added to this infusion is a strategic group of botanical and essential oils to amplify performance and effectively address a broad range of skin concerns. This potent concentration delivers over 60 restorative nutrients, including restorative phytoceramides and phytonutrients, balancing minerals, vitamins, free-radical fighting antioxidants, moisturizing fatty acids and nourishing Omegas- 3, 6, 7 and 9 to revitalize, soothe and support a healthy radiance. Alfalfa, calendula, grapeseed and dandelion help soothe, calm and alleviate the effects of stress on the skin from environmental factors, flare-ups or general irritation. Nettle, lavender, carrot seed and lemon support healthy cellular renewal to revitalize and brighten skin. It balances, tones, adds clarity, addresses imbalances leading to blemishes and dehydration and supports skin natural defenses. How to use: After cleansing, prep skin with your essence. Place 5–6 drops of Active Botanical Serum into the palm of your hand. Quickly rub your palms together to further activate the serum. Using both hands, apply using the Push/Press™ method by pushing and pressing into your face, neck and décolletage for 30 seconds. It's suitable for use morning and night.