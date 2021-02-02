hello

Activated Charcoal Epic Whitening Fluoride Free Toothpaste

Say hello to this Activated Charcoal Epic Whitening Fluoride Free Toothpaste. This black paste is thoughtfully-formulated with high quality ingredients like fresh mint, coconut oil, xylitol and activated charcoal (made from sustainable bamboo). The activated charcoal works to whiten teeth, polish and clean, remove surface stains and freshen breath. And there's more goodness: hello contains no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavors, no synthetic dyes, no microbeads, no parabens, no SLS/sulfates and no gluten. Hello is on a mission to create the most natural, effective, irresistible personal care products in the world, in the friendliest way possible. They think it's time personal care was, well, personal. Relevant. Beautiful. Delicious. Friendly. And as natural as hello can make it. As if that weren't enough magic, hello is vegan. #choosefriendly