hello

Activated Charcoal Bpa-free Black Toothbrush

$3.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Hello's Activated Charcoal BPA-Free Black Toothbrush has soft, super-cool black bristles infused with charcoal from bamboo. The comfy handle is made with plant-based materials for extra-friendliness. For optimum hygiene, please remember to score a new toothbrush every 90 days. #brushhappy. Hello is on a mission to create the most natural, effective, irresistible personal care products in the world, in the friendliest way possible. They think it's time personal care was, well, personal. Relevant. Beautiful. Delicious. Friendly. And as natural as hello can make it. As if that weren't enough magic, hello is vegan. #choosefriendly