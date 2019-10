hello

Activated Charcoal And Hemp Fluoride Free Toothpaste

Take your brushing to a higher place with this hemp seed oil superpaste. If it soothed and moisturized any more, it'd be illegal. Activated charcoal (made from sustainable bamboo) is a detoxifier that removes surface stains, and our farm grown mint provides mind blowing freshness. your teeth, your gums, and your tastebuds are gonna owe you, big time. brush hempy, and #brushhappy