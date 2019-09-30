ACT+ ACRE

Cold-processed Hair Cleanse

$28.00

Act+Acre is a brand created by Irish husband and wife, Helen Reavey and Colm Mackin. Launched in December 2018, it is a modern haircare brand that targets both men and women. We are carving out a new category within beauty and hair wellness space, which focuses on scalp health. The products are clean and have been created using a “Cold Process Method”, which over the last 18 months the team has worked with a large community of chemists, physicists, biochemists, and botanists to innovate, build out production and eventual patent the method. This innovative method uses ice cold water at high pressure to combine essential oils and ingredients. This ensures the active ingredients remain fresh and highly potent, just as nature intended.