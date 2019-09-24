Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
act
Act Mint Anticavity Flouride Mouthwash, 18 Oz.
$3.56
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
ACT Anticavity Mouthwash Mint is a alcohol free mouthwash that helps prevent cavities, strengthens teeth, and freshens breath while avoiding the burning sensation experienced with other mouthwashes.
Featured in 1 story
17 Products Pros Swear By For Whiter Teeth
by
Marci Robin
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Harry's
Harry's Shiso Body Wash
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
La Fresh
Travel Lite Antiperspirant Wipes For Women
$2.49
from
Birchbox
BUY
DETAILS
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from act
DETAILS
act
Mint Fluoride Rinse
$3.57
from
Target
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted