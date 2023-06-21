Dasher Products

Acrylic Tissue Box Holder

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

Acrylic Tissue Box Holder - Contemporary tissue box cover is available in five beautiful color options (clear, tortoise shell, marble, black glitter, and clear glitter). Easy Slide Bottom Lid - Perfectly sized to store your standard sized tissue box with or without the packaging. Comes with clear rubber feet to prevent it from sliding around. Multifunctional - This modern tissue box is perfect for your home, office, kitchen, bathroom, vanity, dresser, nightstand, living room, family room, RV, and more. Display your tissues, napkins, or dryer sheets in style. High Quality Cast Acrylic - Made from high quality 3mm thick clear acrylic with polished edges. We use cast acrylic on all of our products because it has been proven to be stronger, more durable, and does not turn yellow like some of the cheaper imitations. Makes a Great Gift- Packaged in a beautiful box that would make the perfect gift for housewarmings, anniversaries, birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any special occasion.