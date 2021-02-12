Lavish Home

Acrylic Side Table

$94.81

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Acrylic Side Table by Lavish Home is a beautiful and practical addition to your home dÃ©cor. This C-style furniture piece can be used vertically as an end table, and horizontally as a lap desk. Use it to keep a pretty plant or picture frame in the living room, as a spot to set a snack plate and a coffee cup, or as a convenient place to work on your laptop. Made with clear acrylic, this sofa table takes up little visual space, and is a modern, versatile choice for any home.