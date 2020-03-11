Le Trésor

Acrylic Resin Hair Barrettes

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

【Fashion Hair Clips Collocation】18 Pieces stylish hair clips of different colors and patterns, suitable for a variety of scenes and hairstyles, including 4 pcs pearl hairpins & 6 pcs acetic acid hair clips & 2 Pcs Macaron hair clips & 3 pcs simple metal hair barrettes, 3 pcs geometric hair clips. 【Strong and Durable Material】Pearls on the pins are manually connected by durable fishing lines, free of glue. Resin clips are made of acetic acid and alloy, durable and sturdy. Gold plating on metal clip surface make them bright and attractive. Smooth surfaces, no sharp ends, gentle and comfortable accessories that minimize snags and reduce breakages. 【Vintage and Elegant Design】Adopts all sorts of classic and fashionable elements, ideal for all hairstyles and both formal and informal occasions. Wearing the trendy hair accessories as dress-up, helps you become the focus and charming. Perfect gift for girlfriends, family members, classmates and anyone you loved. 【Trendy Options for Your Hair】The selection of clips including bobby pins, alligator clips, and snap hair clips for all types of hair( Thin, thick, straight or curly hair). Used it as decorative clips and / or to only hold very small sections of hair. Stay in place and won’t slide down. 【Warranty & Service】Our hair clips set comes with worry-free 12 months warranty and friendly customer service for quality related issues, a replacement or refund. Hair Clip Size Macaron hair clips are 2.24 to 2.44 inches, Pearl hair clips are 2.72 to 3.31 inches, Acrylic hairpins are 2.55 inches, Metal hair clip are 2.16 to 2.75 inches. Material: Premium acetic acid resin & imitation pearls & high-quality metal alloy, durable and sturdy. Each hair Barrette is strictly inspected to guarantee best quality. Package Includes: Package comes with 18 pieces hair barrettes in 18 different styles to meet your various needs. 4 pcs pearl hairpins 6 pcs acetic acid hair clips 2 Pcs Macaron hair clips 3 pcs simple metal hair barrettes 3 pcs geometric hair clips.