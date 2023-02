SANRUI

Acrylic Desk Organizer With Drawer

$59.99 $54.99

Buy Now Review It

Great Quality: Stacking office trays made of durable acrylic, crystal clear, strong and durable, no discoloration Product Dimensions: 12.4"L x 8.8"W x 5.5"H,Fits 8 x 5 paper size Space Saving:Easily stack multiple tray ,nicely increased the desktop's vertical storage space Desk Organizers and Accessories:Simple and stylish design with smooth polished edges and transparent appearance makes it easy to find your documents, great for classroom , office or home office organization, business data files, etc Stackable Set:Letter trays with drawers can be stacked, or stacked with Horizontal Letter Tray, 2-Pack Multiple Use: Ideal for managing all kinds of letter size letters, paper, books, bills, mail forms, catalog sheets, paper, literature, magazines ,etc. Efficient Office:With SANRUI desk organizer, you can easily solve the problem of cluttered desks and unable to find files, thus improving work efficiency.