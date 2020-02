BaubleBar

Acrylic Custom Pendant

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

The classic nameplate gets a modern reboot thanks to a chic array of acrylic colorways. Whether you opt for a classic name or a favorite phrase, the range of customizable options will help you put together a personal piece that’s uniquely yours. Please Note: We will not produce any jewelry containing profane language, and products are created at our discretion.