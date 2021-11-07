Acqua Di Parma x Emilio Pucci

Notte Di Stelle Candle

$97.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A limited-edition candle dressed up in a whirlwind print that creates a real design object to perfume your home with. Fragrance story: Notte di Stelle is warm and bright, with balsamic notes of pine oil and scents of birch and guaiac woods combined with spicy accents of clove and the pungent hint of raspberry. Notes: Pine oil, birch, guaiac wood, cloves, raspberry. 17.6 oz. 70-hour approximate burn time