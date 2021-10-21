Jame Mule

$47.00

Stretch it out and relax in the Acorn® Jam Mule slip-on mule slipper. Hand-stitched chunky knit fabric uppers with a round toe. Plush berber fleece linings. Suede sidewall provides weatherproof, skid-resistant traction. Machine wash cold. Air dry. Features a Cloud Cushion™ memory foam footbed for lasting comfort. Durable rubber outsole suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size LG (US Women's 8-9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz