Ceremonia

Acondicionador De Cupuaçu & Castor

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ceremonia

The All-in-One Acondicionador de Cupuaçu & Castor is a hair strengthening, deeply hydrating conditioner for all hair types. Super-fruit, Cupuaçu Butter smoothes hair, without the frizz, while Castor Oil conditions hair for an unparalleled shine. Healthy hair looks good on you. Benefits Enhances shine Promotes healthy hair Conditions and strengthens hair Reduces frizz