United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
A Collection Of
Aco. Stories Shelf – Small 600mm
£60.00
At A Collection Of
Material: Birch Plywood FSC Sourced Surface: Terracotta F4161 Formica Finish: Osmo Polyx Oil Size: 600mm (w) x 150mm (h) x 230mm (d) Thickness: 18mm Made In: Peckham, South East London Fixings: Supplied Screws & Raw Plugs Lead Time: 1 to 2 weeks from order date Currently available for collection from the workshop in Peckham, SE15 or free delivery within London.