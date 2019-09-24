AcneFree

Acnefree Witch Hazel Mattifying Toner

$9.49

Buy Now Review It

If you experience oily skin, the Witch Hazel Mattifying Toner is the simple solution for you. The facial toner cleans pores and refines skin for a fresh-faced feel, every day. The combination of witch hazel, glycolic acid, and aloe vera helps make this toner a gentle cleanser and dirt remover and refines skin for a full-face cleaning. The facial toner gives skin the ideal boost and balances its pH. It’s a soothing solution, removing excess oil and dirt without over-drying. Witch Hazel Mattifying Toner Details Capacity: 8.4 fluid ounces (250 ml). Size: 1.97 x 1.97 x 7.16 inches. Weight: 0.7 pounds. Key Ingredients: Witch Hazel, Glycolic Acid, Aloe Vera. How To Use Our Witch Hazel Mattifying Toner Apply the Witch Hazel Mattifying Toner with a cotton pad to the entire face, chest or back to clear skin of impurities. Avoid eye area and do not rinse after use. Complete the process every morning and night to remove excess oil.Be cautious when entering the sun after application. The alpha hydroxy acid increases skin’s sensitivity and the chance of sunburn. Wear sunscreen, SPF lotion or moisturizer, protective clothing, and limit exposure to the sun while using this product and for a week to follow. All bottles contain specified instruction for sun precaution and application. Shop AcneFree products if you want the best acne treatment that works to treat and maintain clear skin.