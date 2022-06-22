United States
Differin
Acne Treatment Gel
$17.99
At Ulta Beauty
Differin Acne Treatment Gel is different! Differin is the first and only FDA-approved full prescription strength retinoid. This acne treatment is now available without a prescription. Differin Gel is dermatologist developed and tested. Benefits Clears acne with the power of Rx Prevents breakouts, blackheads, whiteheads, blemishes and clogged pores Restores skin tone and texture by clearing acne Prescription no longer required Up to 30-day supply Differin Gel can be used to effectively treat acne and "maskne" caused by wearing face masks or facial coverings Key Ingredients Adapalene 0.1%
