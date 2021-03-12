Urban Decay Cosmetics

Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Details Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion is an eye primer base for creating crease-free eye makeup looks with vibrant color and smooth application for up to 24 hours of wear. The formula intensifies the color and vibrancy of your shadow or liner look for maximum impact. Benefits: This nude, creamy primer dries invisibly to prep for both colorful eyeshadows and natural eye makeup that lasts up to 24 hours on all skin tones, skin types, and eye shapes for any eye look. Visibly smooths lids for vibrant and pigmented eyeshadow application. Intensifies the look of metallic, shimmer, matte, and glitter eyeshadows. Longwear formula prevents eye shadow and eyeliner from creasing and cracking. Cruelty-free, paraben-free & vegan. Lock in any look for up to 16 hours with Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray.