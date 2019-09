Acne Studios

Acne Studios Baker Lips-print Pvc Tote

£340.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Drawing inspiration from a paper grocery bag, the Baker tote from Stockholm-based Acne Studios embodies founder Jonny Johansson's multi-disciplinary approach to luxury design. Made from glossy PVC and fitted with a detachable shoulder strap, the graphic open mouth print is taken from the fashion house’s magazine archives, while the brand’s logo is stamped just below the two handles. (Height 34cm, width 27cm, depth 12.5cm)