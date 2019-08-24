Coverage:✔ MediumSkin type:✔ Combination✔ OilyFinish:✔ Matte An eight-hour wear, liquid makeup that neutralizes redness and blends away blemishes.What it does: Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup feels fresh and looks natural. This non-irritating, oil-free makeup blends away blemishes and reduces the look of redness. The medicated ingredients help treat existing breakouts and keep them from coming back.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- ParabensWhat else you need to know: This product is non-acnegenic, dermatologist tested, allergy tested, and sweat- and humidity-resistant. Its free of fragrance, oil.