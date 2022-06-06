CosRx

Acne Pimple Master Patch – Original Care

COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches are waterproof spot patches that protect blemishes from bacteria and absorb impurities overnight. Benefits Protects blemishes from outside irritation and contaminants Helps to reduce the appearance of redness Helps absorb excess oil and pore impurities Significantly reduces the appearance of an unwanted blemish overnight Key Ingredients Hydrocolloid Bandage: A medical-grade material that speeds healing and protects blemishes from bacteria. Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates Phthalates Alcohol