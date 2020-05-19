CosRx

Acne Pimple Master Patch

Incorporate COSRX's Acne Pimple Master Patch into your skin care routine to cleanse your pores and reduce acne spots. Crafted to reduce redness and inflammation, these waterproof pimple patches reduce acne scarring and infection. Key Ingredients: Liquid Paraffin: forms a barrier and lock moisture into the skin. Betaine Salicylate: exfoliates skin. White Willow Bark: anti-inflammatory and treats acne. Key Benefits: Wound protecting Hydrocolloid Patch. White willow bark and betaine salicylate prevent blemishes. Diminishes the look of blackheads and enlarged pores.