CosRx

Acne Pimple Master Patch (3 Pack)

$8.65

These waterproof pimple patches protect acne from infection and help extract impurities overnight while encouraging healthy skin hydration. Designed to reduce redness and inflammation, these patches help reduce acne scarring by promoting healing.. Various Sizes included 7mm x 10EA, 10mm x 5EA, 12mm x 9EA per package.HOW TO USE1. Cleanse the area around problem spot.2. Select a bigger size patch than the problem spot and attach the patch to the spot.INGREDIENTSCellulose Gum, Styrene Isoprene Styrene Block Copolymer, Polyisobutylene, Petroleum Resin, Polyurethane Film, Liquid Paraffin, Tetrakis MethaneFrequently Asked Questions (About our store)Q. Is this new item?A. Yes, we do not offer any used item.Q. Is this authentic?A. We guaranteed all our products are authentic and fresh, if you are not satisfied in any way, you may return for full refund within 30 days.Q. Why the package I received is different from official site?A. Due to manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.Q. What is the expiration date / best use date?A. We cannot determine the expiration date and/or best by date before the item is delivered. Our warehouse does routinely rotate inventory to ensure products are shipped at peak freshness. In the chance you are not 100% satisfied with your products expiration and/or best by date, you can always return within 30 days for a complete refund as long as your order is being shipped within the US.Q. International shipping rate?A. We do not ship international directly, if the offer you saw available which is offered through eBay global shipping program, we do not have control over how it will be shipped nor setting shipping rate. Please contact eBay global shipping program support for rate information.Q. What if my order is damaged or I do not want it any more?A. We ar...