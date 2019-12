CosRx

Acne Pimple Master Patch

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Treat breakouts + soothe skin with these expert pimple patches from COSRX. Eliminates acne-causing infection + bacteria while breaking down debris from blackheads + whiteheads without drying skin. Helps flatten + heal cystic acne with thin, clear hydrocolloid patches in 3 different sizes. Wash + dry targeted area before applying patch and removing in the morning.