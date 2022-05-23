CosRx

Acne Pimple Master Patch

$7.90 $6.32

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Say ‘annyeong’ (goodbye in Korean) to those pesky pimps with the COSRX Pimple Patches. These bad boys are made using hydrocolloid, a type of wound dressing that works by drawing out all that pus and icky stuff from your pimples. Helping to speed up the pimple recovery process, these patches are also super beneficial at preventing further scarring and at protecting your pimples so they don’t grow or become further infected. What are the key features and benefits of the COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches? Quick and effective at reducing the appearance of your pimples Can reduce the puffiness and redness of the pimple Draws out dirt and impurities Can prevent scarring Keeps your pimples covered so no further dirt or bacteria can enter Helps to prevent further infection Suitable for all skin types, especially acne-prone Contains 24 pimple patches What are the key ingredients of the COSRX Pimple Patch? Hydrocolloid Hydrocolloid is commonly used as a dressing for wounds, made from pectin and gelatin which create a moist (I know, I know we all hate the word) environment that can promote healing. These COSRX Pimple Patches work by drawing out pus and dirt from your pesky pimps, becoming white in colour once they’ve absorbed all that pus (I know, another gross word sorry). How to use COSRX one step pimple pad? Cleanse your face thoroughly, apply the pimple patch over areas of concern and leave it on overnight or for a few hours. Patch will turn white when it has absorbed the acne.