A true Korean beauty innovation and a must-have in any beauty arsenal to help blemishes disappear quickly. See a breakout about to happen or already have a spot? These wound protectant patches use hydrocolloid (cellulose gum) to actively absorb breakout secretions and quickly help reduce blemish size. They are also perfect for daytime or nighttime use, clear dots are barely noticeable and make-up can be applied over them. Helps blemishes disappear quickly and effectively acts like a protective cover over the treated area. Diminishes distressed appearance of blemished skin.