Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Peace Out
Acne Healing Dots + Microneedling Brightening Dots Duo
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Acne Healing Dots + Microneedling Brightening Dots Duo
Need a few alternatives?
Peace Out
Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Hero Cosmetics
Mighty Patch Original
$12.99
from
Hero Cosmetics
BUY
promoted
Urban Skin RX
+ Retinol Rapid Repair & Dark Spot Treatment, 1 Oz
$24.99
from
CVS
BUY
SLMD
Slmd Skincare Salicylic Acid Spot Treatment - 0.3oz
$24.99
$21.24
from
Target
BUY
More from Peace Out
Peace Out
Microneedling Anti-wrinkle Retinol Patches
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Peace Out
Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Peace Out
Acne Healing Dots + Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots Duo
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Peace Out
Acne Healing Dots
$19.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
The Body Shop
Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Face Mask
C$28.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Herbivore
Brighten Pineapple Enzyme + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask
C$63.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Dr. Hauschka
Revitalizing Mask
C$63.50
from
Dr. Hauschka
BUY
Aesop
Parsley Seed Facial Cleansing Masque
C$60.00
from
Aesop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted