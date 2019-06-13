Peace Out

Acne Healing Dots

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA breakthrough blemish-healing dot that's the first of its kind to combine healing hydrocolloid technology with active anti-acne ingredients to minimize breakouts overnight. Solutions for:- Acne- Pores- RednessIf you want to know moreZap that zit! These patent-pending acne-healing dots are the only acne treatment to combine absorbent hydrocolloid technology with active blemish-fighting ingredients. Infused with salicylic acid to kick acne-causing bacteria to the curb, they also contain vitamin A to help support natural skin turnover and aloe vera to soothe redness. Hydrocolloid technology extracts impurities while creating a protective barrier that guards against external irritants. By protecting your blemishes from bacteria, inflammation, and picking, these dots also reduce the potential for acne scarring. Whether you're struggling with hormonal acne, whiteheads, or inflamed pimples, your blemish is less red, less painful, and significantly less irritating in as little as six hours.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:Peace Out Acne uses hydrocolloid technologya soothing, absorbent, waterproof bandage used for decades by doctors to speed skin healing. This innovative material gently extracts impurities, protects skin moisture, and creates a protective barrier against irritants. While hydrocolloid technology has been used for years to treat acne, these dots are the first to combine the healing power of hydrocolloid bandages with active anti-acne ingredients.The addition of blemish-fighting extracts creates the ideal environment for speedy relief from breakouts. These Acne Healing Dots effectively adhere to the skin (without causing irritation) and deliver a powerful dose of anti-acne ingredients while keeping the skin hydrated and comfortable for hours. They are latex-free, cruelty-free, and noncomedogenic.