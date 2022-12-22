Peace Out

Acne Healing Dots

$19.00 $13.30

At Peace Out

Zap that zit! Our reformulated anti-acne dots contain NEW encapsulated Salicylic Acid to clear up blemishes fast—without the irritation. Retinol* helps to promote clear-looking skin while Aloe Vera gently soothes and minimizes the appearance of redness. With our NEW, clean hydrocolloid polymer technology, impurities are extracted and a barrier is created to help guard against external elements. In 6 hours or LESS, your breakout looks less red and significantly less annoying.