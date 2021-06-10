Peace Out Skincare

Acne Healing Dots

Take a stand against spots that threaten to disrupt your skin's status quo with these Peace Out Acne Dots: a breakthrough formula that fuses the healing capabilities of hydrocolloid polymer technology with a cocktail of salicylic acid, aloe vera extract and vitamin A... Working to diminish the look of breakouts as you catch up on beauty sleep, these targeted dots are destined to become a staple in the skin care regimes of anyone with blemish-prone skin. The hydrocolloid patches are infused with active ingredients but beyond acting as a delivery system, they also help to absorb excess oil, impurities and bacteria, while forming a protective layer from external aggressors—so your skin can get cracking on clearing up. As for the actives, there's salicylic acid to exfoliate from within your pores, vitamin A to promote a clearer, more even tone and aloe vera to soothe your skin and reduce the look of redness. Overall, your pesky pimples will look less angry and feel less uncomfortable! Available in packs of 20 and 40, be sure to have a store of these on-the-spot saviours ready for your next breakout.