Panoxyl

Acne Foaming Wash With 10% Benzoyl Peroxide

$9.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target.com

Now you can take control of your acne with Maximum Strength PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash, the highest strength of Benzoyl Peroxide (BPO) available without a prescription. The Benzoyl Peroxide in PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash is the same medicine prescribed by dermatologists. The rich, elegant lather of PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash gently removes dirt and excess oil to cleanse and unclog pores, making it an excellent choice for the management of acne on the face, chest and back